Man gets 3-year RI for riding bike with fake number plate

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 30

Randeep Kumar, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, has sentenced Subash Kumar, a resident of Mani Majra, Chandigarh, to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment for riding a motorcycle with a fake number plate.

A case was registered against the accused for the commission of offence punishable under Section 473 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on October 6, 2016. He was arrested with the bike bearing a fake number plate near Shivalik Park, Mani Majra, here.

As per the FIR, a police team was deputed near the park. On suspicion, the police signalled the motorcyclist to stop. During checking, it was found that the registration number on the bike was of a Bullet motorcycle and it was registered in the name of one Akashdeep Singh.

After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused. Finding a prima facie case, charges for the offence punishable under Section 473 of the IPC were framed against the accused, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for Subash contended that the present case against the accused was false and frivolous and he was innocent. He contended that the prosecution had failed to prove the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the prosecution had proved that the accused was found in possession of the motorcycle bearing a fake number plate, which is clearly intended to commit forgery. Thus, offence under Section 473 of the IPC was made out against him. Accordingly, the accused was held guilty for commission of offence under Sections 473 of the IPC. In view of this, the court sentenced the convict to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on the convict.