Man gets 4-year jail for molesting minor

A local court has sentenced a man to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act three years ago.

In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother had stated that the accused, who was a friend of her husband, visited their house on September 18, 2022. He left after one hour or so. Later, her minor daughter told her that while she was cooking food in the kitchen and her father was in the washroom, the accused had molested her.

A case was registered under Section 354 of IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act at the Sector 31 police station a day later. During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested and the victim was medically examined.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel for the accused and the public prosecutor, the court held the accused guilty and pronounced the quantum of sentence.