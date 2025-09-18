DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Man gets 4-year jail for molesting minor

Man gets 4-year jail for molesting minor

The case dates back to 2022
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A local court has sentenced a man to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act three years ago.

Advertisement

In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother had stated that the accused, who was a friend of her husband, visited their house on September 18, 2022. He left after one hour or so. Later, her minor daughter told her that while she was cooking food in the kitchen and her father was in the washroom, the accused had molested her.

A case was registered under Section 354 of IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act at the Sector 31 police station a day later. During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested and the victim was medically examined.

Advertisement

After hearing the arguments of the counsel for the accused and the public prosecutor, the court held the accused guilty and pronounced the quantum of sentence.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts