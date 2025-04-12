Man gets 5 year jail for molesting step-daughter

A special fast track court has sentenced 37-year-old man to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting his step-daughter.

While pronouncing the judgement, the court of Justice Dr Yashika also imposed a fine of Rs 20, 000 on the convict.

The case had been registered on May 28, 2022, on the complaint of the victim’s mother, who accused her husband of molesting one of her two daughters from her first marriage.

Her daughter, who was aged 12 at the time, told her that her stepfather touched her inappropriately on several occasions.

The accused was booked under sections 354, 354-A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and later arrested. A challan against the accused was presented in the court. Finding prima facie case charges were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The public prosecutor claimed that the prosecution had proved the case on the basis of evidence. The accused’s counsel, however, said he had been falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing of the arguments the court sentenced the accused to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting his step daughter. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict. The court has also recommended the case to the District Legal Service Authority for releasing Rs 50, 000 as compensation to the girl.