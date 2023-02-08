Man gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment for snatching woman’s purse

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

Additional Sessions Judge Rajneesh has sentenced Parminder Singh to five-year rigorous imprisonment in a two-year-old snatching case.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict. The police registered the case on April 14, 2021, on a complaint filed by Kanchan Kapoor. She had stated that she, along with her friend, was going to Shastri Market from her PG accommodation when a person riding a bike snatched her purse containing Rs 35,00 in cash and bank cards. She said she could identify the suspect.

The police registered a under Section 379-A of the IPC and arrested Parminder.

After hearing of the arguments, the court held the accused guilty. The court entenced him to five-year rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.