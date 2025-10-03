DT
Home / Chandigarh / Man gets 5 years of imprisonment for snatching phone in Chandigarh

Man gets 5 years of imprisonment for snatching phone in Chandigarh

An FIR in the case was registered at the Sector-31 police station on April 19, 2022

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:56 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Snatching is one of the biggest street crimes which has created an element of fear and trauma in the mind of the common man, especially in women and senior citizens. Snatching cases are being reported almost every passing day. Therefore, in order to curb this menace, it is required to be dealt with stern hands. Showing leniency in such cases means encouraging the culprit to commit more offences. While observing this, a  local court of Chandigarh sentenced Sunil, a resident of Ram Darbar, to a rigorous imprisonment of five years and imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on him.

The police registered an FIR in the case under sections 379-A, and 411 of the IPC at the Sector-31 police station on April 19, 2022, on the complaint filed by Kulwinder Lal.

He stated that he was residing at House Deep Complex, Hallomajra, on rent and working as a mechanic in Sector 19, Panchkula.

On April 14, 2022, after having dinner at a  dhaba in Ram Darbar, he was returning to his house. When he reached near his house in Deep Complex, two persons came walking towards him. One of them caught hold of him and the other snatched his mobile phone from his hand and fled towards Ram Darbar.

During investigation, on the identification of the complainant, accused Sunil and a juvenile were arrested and a mobile phone was recovered from their possession.

