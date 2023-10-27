Man gets 5-year jail for bid to bribe SHO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh sentenced one Raman Verma to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment for trying to bribe Inspector Poonam Dilawari seven years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

Dilawari was posted as SHO of Sector 26 police station when the incident took place. The police registered an FIR against the accused on her complaint. She said on September 14, 2015, a report of theft at an SCO on the Madhya Marg, Sector 26, was received through control room.

A head constable along with a police team reached the spot where Varma disclosed that only one mobile phone was missing from his showroom. A DDR was lodged. On September 15, Verma claimed some files had also been missing and requested the SHO to enter these in the DDR. She told Verma it was not possible.

On September 16, Verma arrived in her office and insisted for the registration of an FIR. He took out a packet from his pocket and placed on her table and told her to accept it and do him the favour. Dilawari showed him the door.

A chargesheet was filed against the accused. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges under Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Counsel for the accused argued he was falsely implicated. Hukam Singh, public prosecutor, said they had proved the case beyond any doubt. After hearing arguments, the court sentenced Verma to five years of rigorous imprisonment.