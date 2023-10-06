Man gets five-year RI for stabbing wife

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

A local court sentenced Lal Bahadur (45) of Colony No. 4 to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment for attacking his wife with a sharp weapon.

As per the prosecution, Lal Bahadur stabbed his 38-year old wife near Hallo Majra light point on August 12, 2019. The victim was on her way to work when Bahadur came from the rear and stabbed her multiple times.

He tried to flee, but passersby nabbed him. A paper cutter used in the crime was recovered from his possession. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 498A (torturing wife) on the complaint of a relative of the victim.

Finding prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty. The counsel for the accused claimed the accused was falsely implicated even as the public prosecutor claimed they had proved the case.

After hearing arguments, the court acquitted the accused of charges under Section 498A, but convicted him under Section 307 of the IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.