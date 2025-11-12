Man gets life imprisonment for killing 5-month-old son in Zirakpur

A Mohali court on Wednesday sentenced Dehradun native Abhishek Sharma to life imprisonment and slapped Rs 10,000 fine on him for murdering his five-month-old son Sarthak three years ago.

The accused, who was employed in IT Park, Chandigarh, after a fight with wife Nikita at a housing society in Zirakpur on June 12, 2022, had strangled their son to death. He had forced her wife out after a discord with his in-laws.

The two had married in November 2020 and their son was born in January 2022.

After that he had tried to commit suicide by slitting his wrist. Police had recovered the blood-stained bedsheet, slippers and blade from the spot.

The court had convicted him on November 7 but the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Wednesday.

Earlier, on November 7, the court sentenced Muzaffarnagar native Akash, 22, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped Rs 10,000 fine on him for kidnapping and abandoning his 11-month-old daughter Ishika in a case dated July 14, 2022.

On the complaint of the victim's mother Rinki, the accused, a resident of Trivedi Camp village, Mubarakpur, was convicted on October 30.

She had alleged that her husband had threatened her of dire consequences and taken away the child.