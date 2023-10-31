Man gets life in murder case

Chandigarh, October 30
A local court has sentenced a man, Vipin Singh, to life imprisonment for murdering a co-worker, Bangala, in 2019. The latter’s body was found lying near a public toilet in Sector 52, Chandigarh.
Employees of a hotel in Kajheri, the duo had reportedly consumed alcohol together a day before. A scuffle broke out between the two as they were getting drunk. The altercation escalated, and Vipin allegedly hit Bangala with a stone before fleeing the spot. He was later arrested. After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced Vipin to life imprisonment.
