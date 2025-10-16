DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Man gets life term in double murder case

Man gets life term in double murder case

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur, and Fazzaluddin, a security guard, had been found dead

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A local court sentenced Ashok Kumar, a native of Bihar, to life imprisonment for the 2019 Zirakpur double murder. The convict was also fined Rs 50,000.

Advertisement

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur, and Fazzaluddin, a security guard, had been found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Advertisement

The convict and his three cousins Sooraj Santosh and Krish allegedly murdered Ashok and the elderly guard-cum-caretaker of a farmhouse on the outskirts of Chhat village, Zirakpur. Both victims had been hit on the head with a blunt object.

Advertisement

The incident came to light the next morning when Fazuldin’s son Rajesh Khan, who works as a driver, came to the farmhouse.

According to the police, Ashok had murdered Ajay over an alleged illicit relationship with his wife.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts