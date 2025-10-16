Man gets life term in double murder case
Ajay Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur, and Fazzaluddin, a security guard, had been found dead
A local court sentenced Ashok Kumar, a native of Bihar, to life imprisonment for the 2019 Zirakpur double murder. The convict was also fined Rs 50,000.
Ajay Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur, and Fazzaluddin, a security guard, had been found dead under mysterious circumstances.
The convict and his three cousins Sooraj Santosh and Krish allegedly murdered Ashok and the elderly guard-cum-caretaker of a farmhouse on the outskirts of Chhat village, Zirakpur. Both victims had been hit on the head with a blunt object.
The incident came to light the next morning when Fazuldin’s son Rajesh Khan, who works as a driver, came to the farmhouse.
According to the police, Ashok had murdered Ajay over an alleged illicit relationship with his wife.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now