Man gets life term in double murder case

A local court sentenced Ashok Kumar, a native of Bihar, to life imprisonment for the 2019 Zirakpur double murder. The convict was also fined Rs 50,000.

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur, and Fazzaluddin, a security guard, had been found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The convict and his three cousins Sooraj Santosh and Krish allegedly murdered Ashok and the elderly guard-cum-caretaker of a farmhouse on the outskirts of Chhat village, Zirakpur. Both victims had been hit on the head with a blunt object.

The incident came to light the next morning when Fazuldin’s son Rajesh Khan, who works as a driver, came to the farmhouse.

According to the police, Ashok had murdered Ajay over an alleged illicit relationship with his wife.