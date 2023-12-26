Man getting car repaired hit by SUV, dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

In a freak accident, a man getting his car repaired died after being hit by an SUV at Motor Market in Sector 48 this evening.

The police said the victim, Vikas, had come to get his car repaired and was sitting on a chair when the driver of the SUV accidentally accelerated his vehicle and rammed into him. The victim was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case against SUV driver, identified as Sudesh Bhardwaj of Kharar.