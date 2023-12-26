Man getting car repaired hit by SUV, dies

Chandigarh, December 25
In a freak accident, a man getting his car repaired died after being hit by an SUV at Motor Market in Sector 48 this evening.
The police said the victim, Vikas, had come to get his car repaired and was sitting on a chair when the driver of the SUV accidentally accelerated his vehicle and rammed into him. The victim was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case against SUV driver, identified as Sudesh Bhardwaj of Kharar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai
The aircraft, an Airbus A340, landed in Mumbai shortly after...
J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders
Court of Inquiry begins | Police register murder case
Pakistan: In a first, Hindu woman files nomination for 2024 General Election
Saveera Parkash has officially submitted her nomination pape...