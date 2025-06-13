Man held for attacking parents denied bail

An Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, has dismissed the bail application of 35-year-old Puneet Mahajan, a resident of Sector 44, Chandigarh, arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents over a property dispute. The accused was arrested after his 72-year-old father Satish Mahajan filed a police complaint in April.

In his complaint, Satish alleged that his son attacked his 64-year-old mother, Saroj Mahajan with a glass jug, hitting her on the head. Saroj fell to the ground, and when he tried to intervene, Puneet stabbed him multiple times with a knife.

Their domestic help Pushpa, (35), who rushed from the kitchen on hearing the commotion, was also stabbed. Puneet’s cousin Atul, who lives on the ground floor, was injured when he tried to snatch the knife from the accused.

Police reached the spot after receiving a PCR call and found the victims soaked in blood, with the accused still at the house. He was immediately taken into custody.

Counsel for the accused argued that the accused had been falsely implicated in the case. The accused had no bad intention, but due to alleged torture and harassment by his family members, he could not control his anger. He further said that Puneet had been in custody since April 6 and was ready to abide by all terms and conditions which might be imposed by this court while giving him regular bail.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor opposed the bail application on the ground that the allegations against the applicant were serious in nature.

After hearing the arguments the court said considering the gravity of the allegations, there was no reason to give the accused bail as it would hamper investigation of the case, which was in its nascent stage. Accordingly, the bail application filed by the accused was dismissed. The court further said that the observations made above were only for disposal of bail application and would have no bearing on the merits of the case.