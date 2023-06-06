 Man held for bicycle theft : The Tribune India

Man held for bicycle theft

A 27-year-old man was caught stealing a bicycle. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 27-year-old man was caught stealing a bicycle. Complainant Deepak Patel, a resident of Palsora village, alleged he caught Ashok Kumar, alias Lalu, a resident of Khuda Lahora, stealing a bicycle from his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Two nabbed for flouting norms

Chandigarh: Two persons were arrested for violation of District Magistrate’s orders. The police said Sonu was held for running a PG facility at Burail in violation of orders. Also, Sanjay (29) failed to provide information about employees at his hotel in Burail. Both were booked under Section 188 of IPC at the Sector 34 police station. They were later released on bail. TNS

Biker injured in mishap, 1 booked

Chandigarh: An ambulance driver has been booked for hitting a biker. Complainant Mehndi Hussain, a resident of Mani Majra, claimed his bike was hit by an ambulance near the Housing Board light point. He was admitted to the PGI. A case has been registered against driver Taslim at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Hockey trials in Sec 42 tomorrow

Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh will organise trials to select team for the upcoming 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship, to be held at Rourkela, Odisha, from June 27 to July 7. The trials will be held at Sector 42 Sports Complex on June 7 (2 pm). According to Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, players born on or after January 1, 2004, can participate in the trials. Only players registered with Hockey Chandigarh are eligible for the trials. TNS

Weightlifting coach bags gold

Chandigarh: Amandeep Kaur, weightlifting coach and assistant DPE at CGC, Landran, clinched the gold medal in the 87+kg weight category during the 2nd National Masters Weightlifting Championship (Men & Women) in Hyderabad. She participated in the age group of 35-40 years. Over 150 players from across the country participated in the championship. Amandeep claimed the top medal by lifting 45kg in snatch and 60kg in clean & jerk event. She lifted a total weight of 105 kg to claim gold. TNS

Tinku Cricket Academy win

Chandigarh: Tinku Cricket Academy defeated DAV Cricket Academy by seven wickets in the league match of the North Zone 4th Panna Lal Memorial U-25 Cricket Tournament for CWN Trophy. Batting first, DAV Cricket Academy scored 104 runs before getting all out in 26.4 overs. Suraj (25) and Rudra Rawat (22) were the two main scorers for the side. Tejasav Vaishno, Harshdeep Singh and Manas claimed two wickets each, while Taranpreet Singh, Bhavleen, Mohit and Gurshaan took one wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, Tinku Cricket Academy scored 105/3 in 9.4 overs with the help of Ishmeet Singh (51) and Mohit (30).

