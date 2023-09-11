Man held for bicycle thefts in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for stealing bicycles. The suspect, identified as Sandeep Kumar (28), a resident of Burail, Sector 45, has been arrested for stealing a bicycle from the area under the Sector 34 police station. A total of six bicycles have been recovered from him. TNS

One arrested with stolen bike

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 24-year-old man for stealing a motorcycle. The police said the suspect, identified as Vikash, a resident of Sirsa district, Haryana, was arrested and a motorcycle, which was stolen last month, recovered from him. The police said a case had been registered against him at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Cash, valuables stolen from unit

Chandigarh: About Rs 6 lakh and copper goods worth Rs 3 lakh were stolen from a factory, RK Enterprises, at Industrial Area, Phase-II. The thieves also took away the DVR. The police have started investigation at the Sector 31 station.

Cleanliness drive at Dhanas Lake

Chandigarh: The Enactus team of Panjab University in collaboration with Leo Club Chandigarh Fortune organised a clean-up drive at Dhanas Lake today. The event saw participation of 30 dedicated members, with 15 representatives of each team, to celebrate the community spirit during Leo’s Community Week and also to commemorate Forest Martyr’s Day under the theme ‘Forests and Health in 2023’. The volunteers cleaned up area of the Patiala ki Rao reserved forest. a. TNS

Teachers given awards

Chandigarh: In a recent ceremony hosted by the Rotary Club, Mathematics teacher Jyoti Sharma and English teacher Amanjot Kaur of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 15-C here received awards. These honours were presented by Deputy Director of Education, Haryana, Indira Beniwal. TNS