Man held for duping resident of Rs 38L in cyber fraud case in Panchkula

The Cyber Crime Police have arrested a Mumbai resident for allegedly duping a 64-year-old Panchkula man of Rs 38.14 lakh through a fake share market investment scheme promoted on Instagram.

The accused, Prajwal Raju Shetty, a resident of Andheri East, Mumbai, is the fourth person arrested in the case. He was sent to judicial custody. According to Cyber Crime Police Station SHO Yudhvir Singh, the victim came across an Instagram advertisement promising high returns on share market investments in April 2024.

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The fraudsters allegedly induced him to transfer money into multiple bank accounts for online share trading, promising substantial profits and doubling of his investment. He eventually lost Rs 38.14 lakh.

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A case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Panchkula, on August 17, 2024.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said three accused — Vipin, Manvinder Singh and Sachin Bhola had already been arrested.

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Analysis of bank records revealed that Rs 19.50 lakh of the cheated amount had been transferred to a bank account linked to Shetty on May 8, 2024. Further investigation established his alleged involvement, leading to his arrest.