Man held for house theft

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a man for stealing a bag containing jewellery and a purse from a house in Sector 25. Sonu alleged that Ajay, alias Bala, a resident of the same sector, stole a bag containing gold and silver jewellery, a purse and some documents. The police have registered a case at the Sector 11 station and arrested the suspect. TNS

Purse stolen from car

Chandigarh: A purse containing cash and documents has been stolen from a car. The police said the complainant reported that a purse containing Rs 20,000 was stolen from her car parked outside her house. The police have registered a case at the Sector 34 station and started investigation. TNS

Man attacked at Dhanas

Chandigarh: Four persons have been booked for attacking a resident of Dhanas. According to the police, Parvesh, alias Baba, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, reported that Amarjit, Binder, Ajay Golu and Deep attacked him with a sharp weapon and a rod outside his house. He suffered injuries and was admitted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16. The police have registered a case at the Sarangpur station.