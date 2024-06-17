Man held for immigration fraud, duped family of Rs 52L

Panchkula, June 16
The Panchkula police have arrested a man accused of duping a family of Rs 52 lakh in the name of sending them abroad. The accused, identified as Gurdas Singh, has been sent behind bars.
The accused who had come in contact with the family in the city, had offered to help them secure jobs and Permanent Residency of USA. For this, he sought Rs 80 lakh from them. But, the family was left stranded at the Dubai International Airport for three days, then sent to Azerbaijan for a month and in the process was duped of Rs 52 lakh.
Police officials said they have arrested the accused Gurdas Singh and found that he does not have any licence for immigration purposes. “As part of the investigation, we are checking his sources within and outside the country,” an official said.
Police officials are also yet to recover the funds from him. They said, “We will check how he managed to get them the visa.”
In a statement to the police, the family had stated that they met the accused in Panchkula in September, 2022. In a bid to give him money, they even sold their property worth Rs 10 lakh and borrowed from their relatives.
Singh was produced in a court and has been sent to police remand.
