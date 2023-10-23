Man held for impersonation

Ambala, October 22
A resident of Karnal was held for alleged impersonation during the common eligibility test (CET) conducted in Ambala City today.
The suspect has been identified as Pradeep Kumar. He was appearing for the test in place of Vinod Kumar.
Centre Superintendent Neeru Sharma reported that they were intimated by a national test agency team about a mismatch found in the identity of a candidate. On cross-checking, the biometrics team was called again for a re-verification and the suspect was arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM
Jaishankar says many details not out yet | Visas once situat...
India-US 2+2 meet in November
Lloyd J Austin, Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet S Jaish...
Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
25 cases against women in Subhanpur alone