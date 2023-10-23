Man held for impersonation

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 22

A resident of Karnal was held for alleged impersonation during the common eligibility test (CET) conducted in Ambala City today.

The suspect has been identified as Pradeep Kumar. He was appearing for the test in place of Vinod Kumar.

Centre Superintendent Neeru Sharma reported that they were intimated by a national test agency team about a mismatch found in the identity of a candidate. On cross-checking, the biometrics team was called again for a re-verification and the suspect was arrested.

#Ambala #Karnal