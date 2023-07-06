Man held for kidnapping

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

A Ram Darbar resident was allegedly kidnapped by four persons at knifepoint. The victim was rescued by the police and one of the suspects has been arrested in the case.

According to the police, Sonu, a resident of Phase-II, Ram Darbar, lodged a complaint stating that he and his friend Abhishek were on their way to the vegetable market on July 4, when the four suspects, Ravi, Mohit, Yash and Parmeet, arrived there in a car.

Sonu alleged that the suspects, who had an old rivalry with Abhishek, kidnapped him and fled from the spot.

The police was informed about the incident, following which, a case was registered and an investigation initiated.

With the help of mobile tower location of a suspect, the car was traced and intercepted near Sector 47, where Ravi was arrested. The victim was also rescued unhurt.

A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. The police said raids were being conducted to nab the other three suspects.