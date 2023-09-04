Man held for making Rs 50-lakh extortion call

Panchkula, September 3
A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to extort Rs 50 lakh from a resident of Kauna village in Pinjore.
The suspect was identified as Rahul, alias Monty Rana, alias Chikli, a resident of Aungadh Nising village in Karnal district.
Police sources said on May 18, the victim was sleeping in his house when around midnight, the sound of breaking of a glass was heard outside the house. When he and his family went out into the courtyard of the house, they found a broken beer bottle there and the windowpane of an SUV parked outside the house broken.
Later in the night, a call came on the victim’s mobile phone from a stranger’s WhatsApp number, demanding Rs 50 lakh as extortion while throwing the name of gangster Goldy Brar.
Following this, the victim lodged a complaint at the Pinjore police station, on the basis of which a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code.
During investigation of the case, it was found that Rahul, who is lodged in a Yamunanagar jail in a case of attempt to murder and extortion, had made the call.
The suspect was brought on a production warrant from Yamunanagar and produced in a court, which ordered his police remand for four days so that other accused in the case could be arrested.
