Man held for motorcycle theft

The Anti-Vehicle Theft (AVT) Staff of the Panchkula Police has arrested one accused in connection with a motorcycle theft case registered at the Sector 20 police station.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Aman, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. The police arrested the accused from the Sector 20 area of Panchkula.

Advertisement

During interrogation, the police recovered a stolen Honda Livo motorcycle from the possession of the accused. The accused was produced in a court which sent him to judicial custody. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Advertisement

The police are questioning the accused regarding his possible involvement in other theft cases in Panchkula district.