Man held for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for attempt to murder. The suspect has been identified as Balwant Singh (24), a resident of Gonda district, UP. Complainant Harpreet Singh reported that he saw the suspect quarrelling with a person, named Rakesh, near the underpass in Sector 17. The suspect allegedly attacked the victim with a knife on head, neck and back. The victim suffered around 15 injuries. The police were informed and the suspect was nabbed while he was trying to flee the city. TNS

Pedestrian hit by truck, dies

Chandigarh: A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck. Complainant Suraj, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, alleged that a truck driven by Suresh Yadav allegedly hit his sister Sadhna near the mobile market in Dhanas. The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the GMSH-16 where doctors declared her brought dead. A case has been registered. The suspect was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Woman, grandson hurt in hit-&-run

Chandigarh: In a case of hit and run, a school bus sped away after hitting a woman pedestrian and her grandson. Complainant Parmveer Singh reported that the bus hit his mother Sumitra Devi (58) and his two-and-half-year-old son Druvish near the Sports Complex, PGI. The victims sustained injuries and were admitted to the PGI. A case has been registered and an investigation initiated into it.

City team lose to Rajasthan

Chandigarh: Rajasthan secured an eight-wicket win over Chandigarh in their last fixture of the Women’s U-15 One-Day Tournament at Vadodara. Chandigarh Eves posted 99/9. In reply, Vrinda Sharma (55) helped Rajasthan register a conformable win. TNS

P’kula outfit secure win

Mohali: In the opening match of the Arun Sharma Memorial Seniors’ Tournament, Hansraj Cricket Academy, Panchkula, recorded a seven-wicket win over Kurukshetra Cricket Association. Batting first, the Kurukshetra boys scored 258/9 in 40 overs with the help of Rohit Kumar (88) and Viraj Singh (71). In reply, the Panchkula-based outfit posted 260/3 in 34.4 overs with the help of Nehal Pajni (149) and Aman (50). In another match, Dashmesh Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, faced a seven-wicket defeat against S Tinku Cricket Academy, Mohali. TNS

Rakshit secures win for St Anne’s

Chandigarh: In the opening match of the 16th Sister Alberta Memorial Cricket Tournament, hosts St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, defeated Chitkara International School, Sector 25, by 81 runs. The hosts posted 190/2 with the help of Rakshit (89) and Sourish Sanwal (46). In reply, Chitkara posted 109/9 in allotted overs. Hiren (48) was the top run scorer from the side. In the second match, St. Xavier School recorded a 10-8 run win over AKSIPS. St Xavier’s posted 234/8 in the stipulated 20 overs. Swapnil (67), Shaurya (34) and Harshool (34) led the charge, while Darpan claimed three for the bowling side. In reply, AKSIPS bundled out 126/9. TNS