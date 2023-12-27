Man held for over 20 thefts in Panchkula

Panchkula, December 26
With the arrest of Pawan Kumar, originally a resident of Guleria village in Bahaich district of Uttar Pradesh, the Crime Branch of police, Sector 19, have solved more than 20 cases of theft in the district. The accused was residing in Budhanpur, Sector 16, Panchkula.
ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj stated that on November 26, Sadeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 9, lodged a complaint that his house had been burgled and valuables stolen.
Following this, a case was registered under Section 457 and 380 of the IPC at the Sector 5 police station here. Following an investigation with the help of CCTV footage, the police arrested Pawan Kumar. He was later remanded to six-day police custody.
During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had committed thefts in different sectors of Panchkula and stolen valuables, including gold and silver jewellery, laptops, TVs and other household things.
