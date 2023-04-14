Man held for rape on pretext of marriage

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 13

The Kalka police have arrested a man for raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her.

The suspect has been identified as Gurpreet, a resident of Moonak in Sangrur district of Punjab.

In her complaint to the police on March 2, the victim had stated that the suspect had raped her on the pretext of marrying her. She had also alleged that the suspect had threatened to kill her if she initiated any legal action against him.

A case under Sections 376(2)(n) and 506 of the IPC was registered against the suspect. He was arrested on Wednesday and produced in court today, which remanded him ion judicial custody at Ambala.