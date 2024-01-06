Man held for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for raping a minor girl. The suspect has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a native of Rampur village in Ambala district. A case against him was registered at the Sector 31 police station last month.

The police said the crime took place in September last year.

However, the victim and her parents approached the police recently. The complaint states that the suspect raped the victim, who is a Class X student, at his house. He told the victim not to tell anybody about the incident or he would harm her.

#Ambala