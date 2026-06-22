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Home / Chandigarh / Man held for raping niece in Panchkula

Man held for raping niece in Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:49 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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The police here on Sunday arrested a man for raping his 13-year-old niece.

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The police said the maternal uncle was arrested within 24 hours of receiving the complaint.

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According to the police, the victim had visited her maternal grandparents in Panchkula with her mother about two to three months ago.

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During this time, her maternal allegedly raped her.

The victim did not disclose the incident to anyone at that time. The incident came to light when she recently experienced severe abdominal pain. During her medical examination at a hospital, she was found to be pregnant.

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On June 19, based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 64(2)(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody. The victim is currently being counselled by a legal aid counselor.

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