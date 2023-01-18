Man held for Rs 20 lakh extortion attempt in Mohali

Mohali, January 17
The police have arrested a Bhankharpur resident for threatening and trying to extort Rs 20 lakh from a Dera Bassi businessman by posing as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The police said suspect Karan Kumar had called up and threatened Mukesh Kumar Aggarwal, a resident of Saini Vihar, Phase 3, Baltana, Zirakpur, and tried to extort Rs 20 lakh from him.
During preliminary interrogation, Kumar confessed to his crime and disclosed he had met the complainant four months ago and taken his mobile number in a business deal. He planned to extort money from him posing as a member of the Bishnoi gang.
Efforts were on to apprehend other members of the gang, said the police.
A case under Sections 386 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Zirakpur police station on January 13.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president
Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident
The 82-year-old is out of danger and is being treated at BLK...