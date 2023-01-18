Man held for Rs 20 lakh extortion attempt in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 17

The police have arrested a Bhankharpur resident for threatening and trying to extort Rs 20 lakh from a Dera Bassi businessman by posing as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The police said suspect Karan Kumar had called up and threatened Mukesh Kumar Aggarwal, a resident of Saini Vihar, Phase 3, Baltana, Zirakpur, and tried to extort Rs 20 lakh from him.

During preliminary interrogation, Kumar confessed to his crime and disclosed he had met the complainant four months ago and taken his mobile number in a business deal. He planned to extort money from him posing as a member of the Bishnoi gang.

Efforts were on to apprehend other members of the gang, said the police.

A case under Sections 386 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Zirakpur police station on January 13.