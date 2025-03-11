Man held for selling illicit liquor in Panchkula

The police have arrested a man for allegedly selling illicit liquor in the city.

Under the directives of Commissioner of Police Rakesh Kumar Arya, the police continued their crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling through 24-hour surveillance and checkpoints. Acting on a tip-off, a Detective Staff team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep arrested the accused involved in illicit liquor trade.

He has been identified as Mandeep Kumar, a resident of Shahpur village, Pinjore. He was caught selling illegal liquor near a river in Khokhra village.

Upon reaching the location, the police discreetly observed him hiding in bushes and selling country-made liquor.

A swift raid led to his arrest, and a search revealed six crates containing 23 bottles, 49 half-bottles, and 84 quarter-bottles of illicit liquor.

The accused failed to produce any license or permit. Consequently, a case under Section 61(1)(A) of the Haryana Excise Act, 2020, has been registered against him at the Pinjore police station.