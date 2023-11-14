Man held for smuggling liquor

Panchkula, November 13
Suraj Gautam, son of Ram Das, a resident of Indira Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, was arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor. Suraj, a tenant of Ramdas and a resident of Chhedian Basti village in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested with 21 bottles of illicit liquor. The police said that he was not able to produce any licences for the bottles that were seized from him. A case under the Haryana Excise Act 2020 was registered against him at the Sector 14 police station.
