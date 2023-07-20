Man held for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A resident of Mani Majra has been arrested for snatching a mobile phone. A Mauli Jagran resident reported that a person had snatched her mobile near the Shivalik garden, Mani Majra. A case was registered and the suspect, Bunty (27), arrested. TNS

22-year-old ends his life

Mohali: A 22-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide in Balaji Colony on Haibatpur Road in Dera Bassi on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased, a native of J&K and employed in a private firm in Sector 19, Chandigarh, was found hanging with a shirt from an iron grill in his room. TNS

100-kg of banned plastic seized

Mohali: The Municipal Corporation initiated a checking drive in different vegetable markets and seized 100 kg of plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items. The violators were issued challans. A team led by Joint Commissioner Kiran Sharma and Assistant Commissioner Manpreet Singh had visited the vegetable markets in Sector 68 and 71 and made vendors and people aware of the ban on plastic carry bags. Kiran told employees of the Punjab Mandi Board present in the market that they would be held responsible if plastic bags were used in the market. TNS

Angad wins gold in shooting

Chandigarh: Angad Patti, a student of UILS, Panjab University, and an alumni of Vivek High School, won a gold medal for the consecutive second year in the Punjab State Shotgun Shooting Championship held at the Bhucho shooting range. He won the gold in trap shooting and his score was unbeatable in the other categories. TNS

Sister duo shines in golf

Chandigarh: Budding golfer Gairat Kaur Kahlon claimed the second position in the US Kids Invitational Golf Tournament held in Pinehurst, USA. Gairat and her elder sister Rabab Kaur Kahlon have been in the USA for the Optimist World Golf Championship, which is being organised at the Trump National Doral Golf Resort in Miami, Florida. Gairat also participated in the US Kids, Normandy Shores, Miami, and won the thrilling match by one stroke from her nearest competitor.

#Mohali