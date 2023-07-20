 Man held for snatching : The Tribune India

Man held for snatching

Man held for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A resident of Mani Majra has been arrested for snatching a mobile phone. A Mauli Jagran resident reported that a person had snatched her mobile near the Shivalik garden, Mani Majra. A case was registered and the suspect, Bunty (27), arrested. TNS

22-year-old ends his life

Mohali: A 22-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide in Balaji Colony on Haibatpur Road in Dera Bassi on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased, a native of J&K and employed in a private firm in Sector 19, Chandigarh, was found hanging with a shirt from an iron grill in his room. TNS

100-kg of banned plastic seized

Mohali: The Municipal Corporation initiated a checking drive in different vegetable markets and seized 100 kg of plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items. The violators were issued challans. A team led by Joint Commissioner Kiran Sharma and Assistant Commissioner Manpreet Singh had visited the vegetable markets in Sector 68 and 71 and made vendors and people aware of the ban on plastic carry bags. Kiran told employees of the Punjab Mandi Board present in the market that they would be held responsible if plastic bags were used in the market. TNS

Angad wins gold in shooting

Chandigarh: Angad Patti, a student of UILS, Panjab University, and an alumni of Vivek High School, won a gold medal for the consecutive second year in the Punjab State Shotgun Shooting Championship held at the Bhucho shooting range. He won the gold in trap shooting and his score was unbeatable in the other categories. TNS

Sister duo shines in golf

Chandigarh: Budding golfer Gairat Kaur Kahlon claimed the second position in the US Kids Invitational Golf Tournament held in Pinehurst, USA. Gairat and her elder sister Rabab Kaur Kahlon have been in the USA for the Optimist World Golf Championship, which is being organised at the Trump National Doral Golf Resort in Miami, Florida. Gairat also participated in the US Kids, Normandy Shores, Miami, and won the thrilling match by one stroke from her nearest competitor.

Session set to be stormy, Oppn to rake up Manipur, ordinance

Session set to be stormy, Oppn to rake up Manipur, ordinance

Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...

5 buried alive, three washed away as rain batters Kathua

5 buried alive, three washed away as rain batters Kathua

15 electrocuted in Chamoli, inquiry ordered

15 electrocuted in Chamoli, inquiry ordered

Incident at sewage plant on river bank

Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off

Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off

Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...

Fire at Siachen post, Capt loses life, 6 get injured

Fire at Siachen post, Capt loses life, 6 get injured


Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Swollen Beas waters worsen flood situation in Mand area

Inundated roads turn into breeding ground for mosquitoes

Scrap dealer run over by school bus, driver absconds

Knotty affair: Not just poles, cables installed on walls, house roofs in Adarsh Nagar

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Declared PO twice, fraudster arrested

Khuda Lahora villagers nab bike thieves

Fresh diarrhoea cases reported in Kharar area

PGI doc attempts suicide

Now, scare of waterborne diseases looms over Delhi

Now, scare of waterborne diseases looms over Delhi

NIA attaches properties of Delhi smuggler in heroin seizure case

Man run over by car in Ghaziabad

Minor killed during robbery in Noida; 1 arrested

Two held for murder

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Post-deluge, govt schools in Lohian see thin attendance

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Will tide over tough times together: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't politicise floods: Harbhajan Singh

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

Two youths drown in Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Money changer loot case in Ludhiana cracked with arrest of three

War on drugs: Ludhiana District leads Punjab with most NDPS cases

Tajpur Road’s dilapidated stretch endangers commuters

Heavy rain hits life in city

Heavy rain hits life in city

Punjabi varsity student bags shooting medals

Fresh rain batters Patiala, 2 die as roof gives way

Minister visits flood-hit areas, seeks Central aid

Front seeks 150-day job for workers in areas hit by floods