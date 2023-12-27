Man held for stealing cash from car

Chandigarh, December 26
A resident of Sector 47 has been arrested for stealing Rs 1 lakh from a car.
Satish Arya of Sector 46 reported that an unidentified person stole the bag from his car parked in the Sector 47 market. As the car’s door was left open, the suspect stole the bag on December 23.
The police registered a case at the Sector 31 station. During investigation, footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area was scrutinised, which led to the identification of the suspect, Vipin Kumar of Sector 47. He was arrested and produced before the court that sent him to judicial custody.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...