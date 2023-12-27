Man held for stealing cash from car

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

A resident of Sector 47 has been arrested for stealing Rs 1 lakh from a car.

Satish Arya of Sector 46 reported that an unidentified person stole the bag from his car parked in the Sector 47 market. As the car’s door was left open, the suspect stole the bag on December 23.

The police registered a case at the Sector 31 station. During investigation, footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area was scrutinised, which led to the identification of the suspect, Vipin Kumar of Sector 47. He was arrested and produced before the court that sent him to judicial custody.