Man held for theft at Panchkula health centre

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 11

The police have apprehended a person for the theft at the Primary Health Centre in Old Panchkula. He has been identified as Sunil, hailing from the district.

According to the police, on April 15, the authorities concerned got information regarding an unidentified person entering the premises of the centre and stealing various items, including brass nozzles, from all rooms. The incident was reported to the Sector 7 police, following which a case was registered under Section 457/380 of the IPC.

The police pursued leads and gathered evidence, leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.