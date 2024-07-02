Man held for vehicle theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Dhanas for stealing a scooter. The police have also recovered four LPG cylinders and milk crates from the accused. Divyasha, a Sector 33 resident, had reported that her scooter was stolen from Sector 34 in June. A case was registered and during the investigation, the accused, identified as Vishnu Partap Singh (25), was arrested. Three cases of vehicle theft are already registered against him in the city. TNS

Immigration agents booked

Chandigarh: Continuing their action against unscrupulous immigration consultants, the police have registered four cases against agents for duping people of Rs 30 lakh. A complaint was submitted by Kuldeep of Hisar, who alleged that Vikas Sharma and Amit Arora of My Immigration Solution cheated him of Rs 8.76 lakh. Another complaint against the duo was made by a resident of Bathinda, who alleged that she was duped of Rs 14.58 lakh. In another case, Deepak Bhalla of Ambala alleged that Manpreet Singh, Ravinder Singh, alias Ravi; cheated him of Rs 1.80 lakh. The police have also registered a case on a complainant filed by Kirti Anand of Sector 47 against Dhaval and others. He said the suspects cheated him of Rs 4 lakh. TNS

Gold chain snatched

Mohali: Two bike-borne youths snatched the gold chain of a girl in Sector 104 around 4 pm on Monday evening. Simran told the police that she was returning home from work when two bike-borne youths snatched her chain near Taj Towers. The police reached the spot and began investigation. Local residents said snatching incidents had become frequent here for the past some days.

