Man held for vehicle theft in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 31

The police have nabbed a person for the theft of a pick-up vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as Deepender Sharma, alias Vipan, a native of Balwa Madhyapur village in Bihar and presently residing at Shashtri Nagar on Kishengarh road in Mani Majra, Chandigarh.

A police spokesman said the Mansa Devi police station had received information that Deepender had a stolen pick-up and was trying to sell it at a cheaper price. After this, a police team arrested the suspect with the stolen vehicle. He could not produce the papers of the vehicle.

During a preliminary investigation, the suspect revealed that he had stolen the vehicle from Punjab and was trying to sell it by using a fake number plate.

A case has been registered against Deepender under Sections 379, 411 and 473 of the Indian Penal Code at the Mansa Devi police station. He was produced in a court today which remanded him in judicial custody.

