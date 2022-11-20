Man held guilty in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, convicted a 44-year-old man in a rape and POCSO case. The case was registered against the accused on the complaint of a 10-year-old girl two years ago.

The girl told the police that the accused resides in her neighbourhood. Whenever she was alone at her home, he entered into her room and sexually assaulted her. She alleged that the accused also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

After investigation, the police registered the case against the accused on December 5, 2020 for the offences punishable under Sections 376-AB and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The police filed a challan in the court against the accused. Finding prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

While the counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty of the offences.