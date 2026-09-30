Man held hostage, cash, car looted in Zirakpur

Giving a lift to a woman late at night at the Lohgarh traffic lights proved costly for a Raipur Rani resident after he was held hostage by her accomplices, who looted his cash and car.

The victim, Anil Kumar, in his statement to the police, said that on September 28 at around 10:30 pm, he arrived at the Lohgarh traffic lights in his car. A woman, identifying herself as Pritam Kaur, alias Gurpreet Kaur, asked for a lift up to Sigma Chowk.

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On the way, asking for some food, she told the victim to stop the car at a bakery. Anil bought her some food and drinks from there. He was about to drop her off at her destination when two young men suddenly got into the back seat of the car, Anil told the police.

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According to the complainant, they accused him of molesting the woman, demanded money and took Rs7,000 from his pocket. The woman allegedly took his mobile phone and asked for his Google Pay password. When he refused, they threatened to implicate him in a false rape case, following which he revealed his password. The accused then transferred Rs 20,000 from the victim’s account. The suspects later dropped him off near Patiala Chowk in Zirakpur and fled with his car towards Ambala.

Based on the statement, the police have registered a case against Pritam Kaur, Khan, Sneha, Lovely Sharma, and an unidentified person under Sections 140(3), 308(7), 309, 296, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).