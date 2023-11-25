Man held in arms case

Panchkula, November 24
A man has been arrested with a country-made pistol.
The suspect has been identified as Kunal of Kharak Mangoli. The police said they had received a tip-off that Kunal, who had allegedly been involved in a brawl that took place between two groups at Surajpur village on November 2, was present near Gurdwara Nada Sahib.
A police team reached the site and arrested him. The police recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from his possession.
A case under Section 25(1)B of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspect.
