Man held in arms case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 24

A man has been arrested with a country-made pistol.

The suspect has been identified as Kunal of Kharak Mangoli. The police said they had received a tip-off that Kunal, who had allegedly been involved in a brawl that took place between two groups at Surajpur village on November 2, was present near Gurdwara Nada Sahib.

A police team reached the site and arrested him. The police recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from his possession.

A case under Section 25(1)B of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspect.

#Panchkula