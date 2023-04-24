Man held on theft charge, 3 cars recovered

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 23

The detective staff of the Panchkula police today arrested a vehicle thief and recovered three cars from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Sanjay Mishra, a resident of Navtol Behat village, Bihar.

A police official said a person had stolen a car from Sector 15 resident Swati Thakur’s house on December 30 last year.

In another incident, he had taken away a car from outside the house of Dipanshu Bansal, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, on August 27.

In the third incident, the suspect had stolen a car owned by Vijay Kumar, a resident of Sector 17, on January 23, 2023.

Detective staff in-charge Nirmal Singh said the suspect was arrested yesterday and produced in a court today, which remanded him to judicial custody.