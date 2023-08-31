Man held on theft charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for theft. Ravi Kumar, a resident of Dhanas, reported that an unidentified person stole a gas cylinder from a tempo parked in Sector 45. Later, the police arrested the suspect, identified as Satish Kumar, a resident of Mohali. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Laptop, bag stolen from car

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole valuables from a car parked in Sector 10. A resident of Zirakpur reported that a laptop, handbag containing two ATM cards, documents and Rs 500 were stolen from her car after breaking the windowpane while it was parked in Sector 10. The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Burglars strike at Sec 41 house

Chandigarh: Cash and jewellery were stolen from a house in Sector 41. The complainant reported that gold jewellery and Rs 20,000 were stolen from her house on Tuesday. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

2-wheeler rider hurt in hit-&-run

Chandigarh: A two-wheeler rider was injured in a road accident. Amit Kumar, a resident of NIC, Mani Majra, alleged that a car sped away after hitting his scooter near the Tribune Chowk. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The police have registered a case.

Encroachments rampant

Blatant encroachment of public parks goes unchecked in Panchkula. Some residents have covered half of the parks as personal property.

Some residents designed the walls of the parks to look like their exteriors, with swings, sheds and fencing.

Some residents prohibited the entry of people by blocking the main entrance in Panchkula. These pictures were captured at Sectors 8 (above) and 16 in Panchkula on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTOS: RAVI KUMAR

#Mohali