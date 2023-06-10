Man held under PCPNDT Act

Panchkula, June 9
A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in illegal sale of ‘medicine’ for ensuring the birth of a male child.
The suspect was identified as Patwari, hailing from SBS Nagar district.
According to the police spokesperson, there was a tip-off about Patwari’s involvement in the illicit sale of ‘medicines’ intended to ‘influence’ the gender of a child. Posing as customers, cops engaged with the suspect at various locations. Eventually, he was arrested near Majri Chowk yesterday. The police recovered medicines worth Rs 2,500 from him.
A case was registered against him under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and Section 420 of the IPC at the Sector 7 police station.
The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.
