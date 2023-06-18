Man held with 100-kg poppy husk denied bail

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 17

An NDPS case accused, nabbed with 100 kg of poppy husk on April 30, sought bail from a vacation-Judge Special Court. Sultan Ali, alias Rishab (28), second plea, slightly unusual one, was that his wife was pregnant and sick. His plea for a bail, however, failed to touch a raw chord with the judge who took a dispassionate view of the situation.

“... Both the accused were travelling in the same car. Two bags were recovered from the car while two were recovered from the dickey of the car. In these circumstances, this court is of the considered view that at this stage that it cannot be said that the applicant-accused is not in conscious possession of the contraband,” the judge noted.

“So far, arguments advanced by lead counsel that applicant-accused wife is pregnant for seven months, this court considers that this type of argument is not tenable because recovery has been made on April 30. At the time when the wife of the accused was already pregnant. The accused must have thought about the condition of his wife. So, no leniency on this ground is called for,” the judge further noted.

Accused Sultan Ali, a resident of Sirmaur (HP), and Manish, alias Manu, were coauth with four bags containing 100 kg of poppy husk near the Kurali bypass.

