Man held with 11 stolen phones

Mohali: The police arrested a snatcher and recovered 11 stolen mobile phones from him on Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Narinder Singh, alias Lucky, a resident of Khalidpur village in Ropar. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered against him at the Balongi police station. TNS

Pensioners hold protest

Chandigarh: Pensioners from Chandigarh and Punjab, under the banner of the Joint Action Committee, organised a protest in front of the office of the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Sector 17, here. Committee leader Tara Singh said the protest was against the wrong implementation of the Supreme Court judgement wherein instead of releasing the higher pension, the office of the Provident Fund choose to stop the already revised pensions. This caused widespread resentment among the pensioners. The leaders criticised the Centre for anti-employees attitude. Om Parkash, general secretary of the JAC, warned the government to mend its ways and implement the apex court decision in letter and in spirit. TNS

CU to host World Strongman Games

Mohali: Chandigarh University, Gharuan, will host the 1st World Strongman Games- Sood Classic in India from February 26. “World Strongman Games is going to be an integral part of sports in Punjab and the event will be organised annually. Chandigarh University will build a sports complex on 30 acres at a cost of Rs 300 crore in the coming years,” said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor. The games will be divided into three categories of “Strongman”, “WWE Wrestling” and “Arm Wrestling”. TNS

City shuttlers claim gold

Chandigarh: RSB Chandigarh have won gold in the men’s team championship of All-India Civil Services Badminton Tournament at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. In the quarterfinals, RSB Chandigarh defeated RSB Mumbai 3-0, followed by a 3-2 win over RSB Imphal in the semifinals. In the title clash, the local side ousted RSB Kolkata 3-0 to win the championship. Deepak Saxena pairing with Dr Shailni won gold in the mixed doubles 45+ years by defeating

Sunita and Lalit Yadav of Haryana 21-16 21-17.