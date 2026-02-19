DT
Home / Chandigarh / Man held with 11 stolen vehicles

Man held with 11 stolen vehicles

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:20 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
A Sector 26 crime branch team achieved a major breakthrough by arresting a suspected vehicle thief and recovering 11 stolen vehicles. The operation was carried out under the leadership of Inspector Dalip Singh.

According to the police, on Tuesday the team was on patrol in Ramgarh area when they received information about a man moving around suspiciously on a motorcycle. Acting swiftly, officers apprehended Gursewak Singh, son of Shamsher Singh, a resident of Faridkot, Punjab, currently residing at Landran, Punjab, along with a stolen motorcycle.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed details of other stolen vehicles hidden at various locations. Based on his disclosure, the police recovered nine motorcycles and two Activa scooters, which have been taken into possession as case property. Verification of engine and chassis numbers confirmed that the vehicles had been reported stolen.

