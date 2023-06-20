Man held with 12.3-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 19

The police have arrested a man with 12.30 grams of heroin. The suspect, identified as Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Indira Colony, Mani Majra, was apprehended in the Pinjore area yesterday.

A team was patrolling the Amravati-Surajpur road when they spotted Sukhdev moving suspiciously near the Panchkula-Baddi bypass. The team interrogated him before conducting a search, which yielded the contraband.

A case was registered against him at the Pinjore police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. `