Man held with 12.50-gm heroin

Panchkula, January 5
The anti-narcotics cell of the Panchkula police has arrested a person while possessing 12.50 grams of heroin. The suspect has been identified as Virender Kumar, a resident of Amritsar.
A police spokesman said a team of the anti-narcotics cell was patrolling near the railway crossing in Sector 19 here on Wednesday. The team saw a man coming along the railway bridge. After seeing the police vehicle, he started running in the opposite direction.
After a brief chase, the team members overpowered him. During his checking, the police recovered 12.50 grams of heroin from his possession.
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 20 police station. He was today produced before a court, which sent him to two-day police custody.
