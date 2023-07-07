Man held with 14.72-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: The District Crime Cell has nabbed a drug peddler with 14.72 gram of heroin. The suspect, Deepak Nain (36), a resident of Nayagaon, was nabbed at Sector 26. The police said the suspect, a transporter, purchased drugs from parts of Punjab and Haryana and sold it in the tricity. Four cases, including two of NDPS Act, are already registered against him in Chandigarh. TNS

15 structures demolished

Chandigarh: Nearly 15 illegal structures were demolished in Dhanas and Dadu Majra by a team of the Estate Office on Thursday. Some structrues were also removed from the Patiala ki Rao area. An official said the action was taken on the directions of the High Court. TNS

Bike-borne youths flee with phone

Mohali: Two bike-borne youths allegedly snatched a phone from a Sector 89 resident in Landran on July 5 morning. Complainant Durgadas (22) stated that he was talking over the phone when two bike-borne youths came from behind and snatched the device before speeding away. The victim later spotted and nabbed one of the suspects, Bikram Singh of Jandpur, in Sector 91 while the other youth, Ricky of Bajheri, fled the spot. A case was registered. TNS

Man arrested with opium

Panchkula: The crime branch of the local police arrested a Jharkhand native with 850-gm opium. The suspect, Mohammad Fariduduin, was nabbed near Chandimandir. A case has been registered. TNS

Teachers seek regular jobs

Fatehgarh Sahib: Members of the Temporary Teachers 8736 Union on Thursday held a protest in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, demanding regularisation of their services as promised. They burnt an effigy of the government and raised slogans. Union president Gurdeep Singh said AAP had promised to regularise their services from September 5 last year, but it forgot its promise. He said if the government did not regularise their services, they would intensify their struggle in the coming days.