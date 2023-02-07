 Man held with 166-gm heroin : The Tribune India

Man held with 166-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A drug peddler has been arrested by the Operations Cell of the UT police with 166-gm heroin. Suspect Joy, alias Rishu, a resident of Ferozepur, was nabbed near the Sector 39 waterworks. The police said heroin was recovered from his scooter. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Cop nabs two ‘snatchers’

Chandigarh: A constable has nabbed two suspects fleeing after snatching a mobile. Sector 49 resident Aakash Yadav, who works at the Sector 28 market, claimed he had stopped at the road separating Sector 27/28 road for nature’s call while returning home on a bicycle when two bike-borne suspects snatched his phone. He raised the alarm, following which Constable Sandeep, who was passing by, chased and nabbed suspects Balbir Singh, alias Gulla (22), a resident of Sector 45, and Mahinder (19), a resident of Jagatpur, Mohali. The two were arrested and a case registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

20-yr-old held for snatching

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for snatching a mobile phone from a woman. The complainant, a resident of NIC Mani Majra, alleged suspect Hardeep, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, snatched her phone in the parking of Shivalik garden, Mani Majra. The suspect was arrested and a case registered. TNS

Man held for stealing laptop

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a Sector 9 resident for allegedly stealing a laptop. Complainant Harjit Singh claimed he had parked his car near the dispensary in Sector 8 when someone broke the windowpane and stole a laptop. A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station and the suspect, Rohit Gupta, later arrested. TNS

8 commercial units sealed

Chandigarh: The enforcement staff of the Estate Office, under the supervision of Sorabh Kumar Arora, Assistant Estate Officer, on Monday sealed eight commercial properties in Sector 26 and 47 here for building violations. TNS

Youth held for minor’s rape

Mohali: A youth from Lalru Mandi has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint on February 4. The suspect, Abhay, a scrap worker, was arrested near ITI Chowk. TNS

MC nets Rs 44.28L at auction

Chandigarh: The MC earned Rs 44.82 lakh from the auction of unclaimed articles seized during anti-encroachment drives as well as through challans of vendors. MC chief Anindita Mitra said the auctioned unclaimed articles were seized two years ago and their owners had not come to get these released.

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus


Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

11.29% holders of smart ration cards ineligible in Mohali dist

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

Proclaimed offender nabbed after 13 years in Ludhiana

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI

Sports day at PLW school

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace