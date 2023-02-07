Man held with 166-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A drug peddler has been arrested by the Operations Cell of the UT police with 166-gm heroin. Suspect Joy, alias Rishu, a resident of Ferozepur, was nabbed near the Sector 39 waterworks. The police said heroin was recovered from his scooter. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Cop nabs two ‘snatchers’

Chandigarh: A constable has nabbed two suspects fleeing after snatching a mobile. Sector 49 resident Aakash Yadav, who works at the Sector 28 market, claimed he had stopped at the road separating Sector 27/28 road for nature’s call while returning home on a bicycle when two bike-borne suspects snatched his phone. He raised the alarm, following which Constable Sandeep, who was passing by, chased and nabbed suspects Balbir Singh, alias Gulla (22), a resident of Sector 45, and Mahinder (19), a resident of Jagatpur, Mohali. The two were arrested and a case registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

20-yr-old held for snatching

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for snatching a mobile phone from a woman. The complainant, a resident of NIC Mani Majra, alleged suspect Hardeep, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, snatched her phone in the parking of Shivalik garden, Mani Majra. The suspect was arrested and a case registered. TNS

Man held for stealing laptop

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a Sector 9 resident for allegedly stealing a laptop. Complainant Harjit Singh claimed he had parked his car near the dispensary in Sector 8 when someone broke the windowpane and stole a laptop. A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station and the suspect, Rohit Gupta, later arrested. TNS

8 commercial units sealed

Chandigarh: The enforcement staff of the Estate Office, under the supervision of Sorabh Kumar Arora, Assistant Estate Officer, on Monday sealed eight commercial properties in Sector 26 and 47 here for building violations. TNS

Youth held for minor’s rape

Mohali: A youth from Lalru Mandi has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint on February 4. The suspect, Abhay, a scrap worker, was arrested near ITI Chowk. TNS

MC nets Rs 44.28L at auction

Chandigarh: The MC earned Rs 44.82 lakh from the auction of unclaimed articles seized during anti-encroachment drives as well as through challans of vendors. MC chief Anindita Mitra said the auctioned unclaimed articles were seized two years ago and their owners had not come to get these released.