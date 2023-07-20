Man held with 30-gm heroin

Panchkula, July 19
The police have arrested a man with heroin.
As per information received, a police team was conducting investigations near Nada Sahib when they received a tip-off about a person, identified as Anil Kumar, also known as Chhota, involved in peddling of heroin in the Panchkula area. Acting on the secret information, the police apprehended Anil near the NIFT building in Sector 23, Panchkula.
During his interrogation, the police recovered a total of 30.80 gm of heroin from his possession. The suspect could not produce valid permit or licence to keep the narcotic.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at Chandimandir police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Session set to be stormy, Oppn to rake up Manipur, ordinance
Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...
15 electrocuted in Chamoli, inquiry ordered
Incident at sewage plant on river bank
Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off
Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...