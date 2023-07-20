Man held with 30-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 19

The police have arrested a man with heroin.

As per information received, a police team was conducting investigations near Nada Sahib when they received a tip-off about a person, identified as Anil Kumar, also known as Chhota, involved in peddling of heroin in the Panchkula area. Acting on the secret information, the police apprehended Anil near the NIFT building in Sector 23, Panchkula.

During his interrogation, the police recovered a total of 30.80 gm of heroin from his possession. The suspect could not produce valid permit or licence to keep the narcotic.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at Chandimandir police station.

#Panchkula