Man held with 5 kg cannabis

The police arrested an alleged drug peddler in possession of over 5 kg cannabis.

Advertisement

Sharing details, ACP Crime Arvind Kamboj said during routine patrolling, the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off about a man from Chandigarh involved in supplying ganja. The suspect was said to be waiting near Saketri Road in Panchkula. Acting swiftly on the information, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar conducted a raid and apprehended the suspect on the spot.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Samim, 30, a native of Bhagalpur district in Bihar, currently residing in Chandigarh as a tenant.