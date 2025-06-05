DT
Home / Chandigarh / Man held with 6-kg ganja in Panchkula

Man held with 6-kg ganja in Panchkula

Suspect was apprehended while selling drugs at the Kisan Mandi in Sector 15
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 12:24 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
The Anti-Narcotics Cell had received a tip-off.
The police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested a man allegedly involved in the supply of ganja (cannabis) in the tricity region. The accused had been transporting the contraband from Panipat to Panchkula and further.

On June 3, while patrolling, the Anti-Narcotics Cell had received a tip-off that a local resident from Sector 17, Panchkula, would be selling ganja at the Kisan Mandi in Sector 15. Acting swiftly on the information, the team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, Crime) Arvind Kamboj, raided the location and successfully apprehended the suspect.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar alias Kala, 43, son of Ram Kumar, residing in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. Upon search, the police recovered 6.1 kg ganja from his possession.

A case, meanwhile, has been registered against him under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 14 police station.

Today, Rajesh Kumar was presented before the Court, which granted six days’ police remand.

During the custody period, the police will interrogate the accused to trace the source of the drug supply and identify the buyers across the Tricity area. Investigations are underway through his mobile records and other digital evidence to expose the wider network and pinpoint the primary suppliers.

Police working to make dist drugs-free: DCP

Speaking on the matter, DCP Crime said, “Panchkula police is taking stringent action at all levels to support a drug-free district. In recent cases, we are thoroughly investigating bank accounts and mobile data of the accused to expose suspicious transactions and entire drug networks. We are also identifying and initiating legal procedures to confiscate properties acquired through illegal drug trade. Our ultimate goal is to uproot this menace completely.”

In a renewed push, police officers have been instructed to identify drug hotspots, maintain strict surveillance, and conduct targeted raids. The arrest forms part of the ongoing “Nasha aur Hinsa Mukt – Mera Gaon, Meri Shaan” campaign aimed at eliminating drug addiction and related violence across communities.

